Micron Technology Whale Trades For March 23

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $2,320,254, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,187,371.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $115.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $730.2K 5.7K 709 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $430.0K 17.9K 530 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $77.50 $287.1K 285 346 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $77.50 $287.1K 285 173 MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $65.00 $145.0K 148 700

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,856,093, the price of MU is down -1.62% at $77.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $94

