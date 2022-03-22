This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marathon Oil

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $4,633,123 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $687,161.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $26.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Oil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Oil's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $26.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.00 $2.5M 84 9.1K MRO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.00 $2.0M 84 4.1K MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $96.0K 1.6K 101 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $26.00 $79.1K 21.8K 1.8K MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $26.00 $68.7K 21.8K 2.3K

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,976,489, the price of MRO is down -1.48% at $24.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.