Mosaic Whale Trades For March 21

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mosaic MOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $182,118, and 48 are calls, for a total amount of $3,604,483.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $85.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mosaic options trades today is 2058.11 with a total volume of 36,771.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mosaic's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $30.00 $395.0K 146 100 MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $223.0K 9.7K 138 MOS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $30.00 $198.4K 146 150 MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $191.4K 2.5K 115 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $152.8K 1.9K 105

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,532,470, the price of MOS is up 7.62% at $66.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

