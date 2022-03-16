Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CPNG

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coupang.

Looking at options history for Coupang CPNG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $373,405 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,206,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $42.5 for Coupang over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coupang's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coupang's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Coupang Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $17.00 $833.2K 259 7.5K CPNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $195.0K 22.7K 19.5K CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $22.50 $168.0K 1.2K 1 CPNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $16.00 $70.0K 151 1.0K CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $16.00 $60.0K 151 100

Where Is Coupang Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,275,803, the price of CPNG is up 12.14% at $17.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.