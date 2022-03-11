This Is What Whales Are Betting On Caterpillar

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,705 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $822,902.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $250.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 1718.56 with a total volume of 5,025.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $210.00 $119.1K 1.9K 383 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $210.00 $98.0K 1.9K 174 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $210.00 $92.1K 1.9K 907 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $250.00 $85.9K 658 151 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $76.3K 5.0K 50

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 682,225, the price of CAT is up 1.38% at $214.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $231

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

