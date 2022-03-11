What Are Whales Doing With Caterpillar

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Caterpillar CAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,875, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $737,314..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $250.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $190.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $210.00 $119.1K 1.9K 383 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $210.00 $98.0K 1.9K 174 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $210.00 $92.1K 1.9K 907 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $250.00 $85.9K 658 151 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $76.3K 5.0K 50

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 331,119, the price of CAT is up 1.48% at $214.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $231

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

