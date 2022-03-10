ZIM Integrated Shipping Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Looking at options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,360,210 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $325,445.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $76.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 888.44 with a total volume of 4,691.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $76.0 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $76.00 $308.0K 2 600 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $76.00 $308.0K 2 200 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $76.00 $217.0K 2 0 ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $75.00 $131.0K 37 100 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $76.00 $102.3K 2 601

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,276,883, the price of ZIM is down -2.52% at $73.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On ZIM Integrated Shipping:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.