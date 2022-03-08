Costco Wholesale Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $703,410 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $735,807.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $600.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $535.00 $235.0K 206 102 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $540.00 $200.0K 124 0 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $500.00 $116.8K 871 100 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $540.00 $93.7K 1.2K 376 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $540.00 $89.0K 1.2K 263

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,174,092, the price of COST is up 1.62% at $537.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $491.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $615.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

