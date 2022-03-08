Looking At Adobe's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $2,348,847 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $486,056.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $395.0 to $760.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 536.83 with a total volume of 493.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $395.0 to $760.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $634.6K 1.7K 106 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $382.9K 1.7K 147 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $480.00 $358.8K 153 0 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $304.2K 1.9K 169 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $256.4K 1.7K 147

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 587,304, the price of ADBE is down -2.42% at $427.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.