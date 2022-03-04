Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HUBS

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot HUBS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $139,550 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $642,253.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $520.0 for HubSpot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HubSpot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HubSpot's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $450.00 $250.3K 13 116 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $93.1K 2 9 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $450.00 $85.2K 13 25 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $450.00 $63.9K 13 135 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $520.00 $61.0K 3 10

Where Is HubSpot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 468,333, the price of HUBS is down -7.73% at $460.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On HubSpot:

Cowen & Co. upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $750

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $625.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $735.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

