What Are Whales Doing With Pioneer Natural Resources

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pioneer Natural Resources.

Looking at options history for Pioneer Natural Resources PXD we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $257,154 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $624,572.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $340.0 for Pioneer Natural Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pioneer Natural Resources options trades today is 493.88 with a total volume of 1,450.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pioneer Natural Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PXD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $240.0K 34 100 PXD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $242.50 $149.3K 0 200 PXD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $245.00 $92.4K 79 248 PXD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $215.00 $63.8K 41 1 PXD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $245.00 $57.8K 79 123

Where Is Pioneer Natural Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,774,395, the price of PXD is up 1.63% at $244.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Pioneer Natural Resources:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $274.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.