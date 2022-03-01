Vroom Whale Trades Spotted

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vroom.

Looking at options history for Vroom VRM we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $2,419,933 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $88,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $7.5 for Vroom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vroom options trades today is 4380.0 with a total volume of 81,319.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vroom's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $7.5 over the last 30 days.

Vroom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $254.2K 9.7K 9.6K VRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $253.2K 13.0K 1.6K VRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $229.2K 9.7K 2.4K VRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $162.5K 5 0 VRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $153.4K 13.0K 3.1K

Where Is Vroom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 43,641,118, the price of VRM is down -42.43% at $3.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.