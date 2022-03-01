What Are Whales Doing With United States Steel

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel X we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $276,925 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,179,505.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $40.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $25.50 $248.0K 4.6K 2.3K X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $160.2K 16.9K 1.1K X CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $25.50 $149.5K 4.6K 1.3K X PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $29.00 $97.2K 726 624 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $81.3K 1.5K 21

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,487,680, the price of X is down -0.04% at $27.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.