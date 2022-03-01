Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 52 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $2,909,332 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $861,538.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1320.0 to $2600.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $1320.0 to $2600.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $2200.00 $699.7K 1.3K 1 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $2150.00 $590.2K 1.3K 25 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $2080.00 $210.0K 31 41 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $2150.00 $126.0K 7 33 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1400.00 $107.3K 137 33

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 284,616, the price of BKNG is down -2.69% at $2113.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2850.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2820.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2900.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.