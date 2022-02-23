Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CCL

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $376,018 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $491,296.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.5 to $30.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 16579.15 with a total volume of 52,497.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $117.9K 9.6K 278 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.50 $86.2K 15 762 CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $82.0K 10.8K 80 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $69.4K 22.8K 17.6K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.00 $67.4K 2.9K 374

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,340,161, the price of CCL is down -3.46% at $20.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.