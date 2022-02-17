Looking At Adobe's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,181,543 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $139,995.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $445.0 to $600.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 380.88 with a total volume of 1,568.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $445.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $600.00 $450.2K 1.9K 827 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $450.00 $307.6K 120 410 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $535.00 $59.7K 179 10 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $510.00 $56.2K 137 12 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $470.00 $53.3K 346 73

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 432,326, the price of ADBE is down -1.57% at $470.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $660.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.