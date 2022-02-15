What Are Whales Doing With Marriott Intl

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marriott Intl.

Looking at options history for Marriott Intl MAR we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $224,600 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $2,191,442.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $185.0 for Marriott Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marriott Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marriott Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Marriott Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $160.00 $1.0M 15.1K 839 MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $471.2K 15.1K 1.1K MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $118.8K 15.1K 59 MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $102.4K 15.1K 307 MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $96.6K 15.1K 909

Where Is Marriott Intl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,694,939, the price of MAR is up 5.52% at $180.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Marriott Intl:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marriott Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $158.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

