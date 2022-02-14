This Is What Whales Are Betting On Charles Schwab

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab SCHW we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $390,890 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $416,128.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $120.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $87.50 $145.0K 5.0K 1.0K SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $96.4K 40 40 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $92.0K 3.5K 301 SCHW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $85.00 $82.8K 505 311 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $92.50 $69.1K 75 0

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,603,274, the price of SCHW is down -1.55% at $87.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

