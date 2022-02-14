Looking At Carnival's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $482,801 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,565,418.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 18927.64 with a total volume of 20,646.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $260.0K 64.9K 556 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $191.7K 35.7K 759 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $115.2K 20.7K 8 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $113.0K 26.6K 1.2K CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $25.00 $109.0K 6.3K 202

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,307,702, the price of CCL is down -3.06% at $21.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

