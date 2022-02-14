This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bakkt Hldgs

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bakkt Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Bakkt Hldgs BKKT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $819,030 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $85,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.5 to $30.0 for Bakkt Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bakkt Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bakkt Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Bakkt Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKKT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $214.6K 108 230 BKKT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $179.2K 108 555 BKKT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $95.6K 108 450 BKKT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $95.6K 108 410 BKKT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $62.0K 108 260

Where Is Bakkt Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,337,194, the price of BKKT is down -0.82% at $7.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.