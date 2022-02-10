This Is What Whales Are Betting On QuantumScape

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on QuantumScape.

Looking at options history for QuantumScape QS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $132,670 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $301,656.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $45.0 for QuantumScape over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for QuantumScape options trades today is 1829.0 with a total volume of 1,506.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for QuantumScape's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

QuantumScape Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $76.0K 548 326 QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $58.5K 1.8K 5 QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $54.0K 3.8K 8 QS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $39.2K 697 20 QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $39.0K 1.2K 725

Where Is QuantumScape Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,935,080, the price of QS is down -1.49% at $17.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.