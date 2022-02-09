Bakkt Hldgs Whale Trades For February 09

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bakkt Hldgs BKKT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKKT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Bakkt Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,600, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $405,849.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $21.0 for Bakkt Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bakkt Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bakkt Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Bakkt Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $2.50 $59.8K 852 135 BKKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $55.4K 1.2K 984 BKKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $4.00 $43.5K 542 239 BKKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $43.1K 190 420 BKKT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $6.00 $42.0K 503 2.7K

Where Is Bakkt Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 55,066,435, the price of BKKT is up 26.35% at $7.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Bakkt Hldgs:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Bakkt Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

