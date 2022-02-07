Nike Whale Trades For February 07

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Nike NKE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $851,247, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $2,948,073.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $175.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 2196.88 with a total volume of 4,451.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $378.1K 4.0K 513 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $376.4K 4.0K 367 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $373.0K 4.0K 294 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $372.3K 4.0K 146 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $369.6K 4.0K 367

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,751,005, the price of NKE is up 0.17% at $145.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

Seaport Global downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $182

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $175

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

