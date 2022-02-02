Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XOM

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $730,619 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $2,793,096.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $90.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.5 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $321.7K 11.5K 323 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $297.9K 11.5K 537 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $263.2K 11.5K 1.0K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $245.2K 11.5K 1.5K XOM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $75.00 $189.0K 939 500

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,458,575, the price of XOM is down -1.18% at $79.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $90

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $92

Truist Securities upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

