This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cassava Sciences

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cassava Sciences SAVA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Cassava Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $313,498, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $552,360.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Cassava Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cassava Sciences options trades today is 511.18 with a total volume of 3,635.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cassava Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Cassava Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $50.00 $94.5K 1.7K 575 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $45.00 $89.6K 1.1K 680 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $42.00 $88.0K 454 119 SAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $47.00 $87.3K 1.2K 182 SAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $47.00 $76.5K 1.2K 85

Where Is Cassava Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,933,943, the price of SAVA is up 5.33% at $46.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Cassava Sciences:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cassava Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.