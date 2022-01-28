Carnival Whale Trades For January 28

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,133,121, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $701,405.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $40.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $415.0K 1.2K 1.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $260.7K 9.3K 51 CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $30.00 $259.8K 459 227 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $17.50 $215.2K 41.3K 2.2K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $17.50 $148.4K 41.3K 1.8K

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,288,501, the price of CCL is down -1.52% at $18.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

