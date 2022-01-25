 Skip to main content

Beyond Meat Whale Trades For January 25
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 5:20pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BYND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Beyond Meat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,394,066, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $70,707.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $160.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $1.1M 1.6K 700
BYND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $71.6K 2.1K 7
BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $41.4K 1.6K 805
BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $40.0K 7.3K 2.7K
BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $40.0K 7.3K 2.4K

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,885,349, the price of BYND is down -2.06% at $61.2.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

