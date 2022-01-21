Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades For January 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,955 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $478,203.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $65.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 9458.44 with a total volume of 2,906.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $110.0K 6.2K 31 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $43.00 $82.7K 2.9K 6 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $67.5K 9.0K 398 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $52.4K 29.4K 446 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $45.3K 434 0

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,826,558, the price of FCX is down -4.31% at $41.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.