Looking At ViacomCBS's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VIAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for ViacomCBS.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $44,600, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $836,654..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $52.5 for ViacomCBS over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ViacomCBS options trades today is 10210.73 with a total volume of 3,565.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ViacomCBS's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.

ViacomCBS Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $13.00 $142.2K 6.6K 89 VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $90.3K 5.0K 764 VIAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $63.0K 23.9K 86 VIAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $52.1K 52.3K 307 VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $46.5K 5.0K 264

Where Is ViacomCBS Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,207,565, the price of VIAC is up 3.65% at $31.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On ViacomCBS:

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on ViacomCBS, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.