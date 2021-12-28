 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Twilio
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With Twilio

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,143,863, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $387,267.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $450.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 677.58 with a total volume of 1,837.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $329.9K 348 293
TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $198.0K 348 370
TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $116.8K 348 50
TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $112.0K 25 5
TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $108.3K 348 168

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 809,680, the price of TWLO is down -0.25% at $261.69.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

