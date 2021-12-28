What Are Whales Doing With NIO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $152,325 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $515,804.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $40.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $172.3K 4.1K 215 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $169.6K 9.7K 914 NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $81.5K 9.6K 502 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $57.5K 1.4K 0 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $38.0K 25.4K 300

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,172,195, the price of NIO is down -0.67% at $29.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.