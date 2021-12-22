Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FB

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,250, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $419,343..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $340.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 2910.8 with a total volume of 65,819.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $330.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $335.00 $128.0K 3.9K 12.9K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $335.00 $65.0K 3.9K 13.5K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $330.00 $49.7K 246 251 FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $335.00 $31.7K 8.0K 338 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $335.00 $31.5K 3.9K 199

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,802,165, the price of FB is down -0.41% at $332.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

