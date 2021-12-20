Sea Whale Trades For December 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 94% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,672,398 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $302,377.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $500.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $185.00 $798.0K 106 400 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $280.8K 1.2K 72 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $300.00 $181.5K 3.3K 19 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $295.00 $99.0K 115 19 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $210.00 $88.2K 112 51

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,650,838, the price of SE is down -3.49% at $205.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.