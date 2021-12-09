Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BKKT

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKKT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Bakkt Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46.15% bullish and 53.85%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $366,364.00, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,030,438.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $40.0 for Bakkt Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bakkt Hldgs options trades today is 2497.0 with a total volume of 7,765.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bakkt Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Bakkt Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKKT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $10.00 $642.6K 79 1.1K BKKT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $25.00 $253.3K 381 250 BKKT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $8.00 $117.3K 539 180 BKKT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $13.00 $72.0K 2.0K 1.0K BKKT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $15.00 $56.3K 5.1K 2.7K

Where Is Bakkt Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,160,735.00, the price of BKKT is down -5.54% at $16.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Bakkt Hldgs:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $28.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.