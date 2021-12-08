What Are Whales Doing With Xilinx

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XLNX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Xilinx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47.37% bullish and 52.63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $130,406.00, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $2,709,280.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $270.0 for Xilinx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Xilinx options trades today is 1743.08 with a total volume of 2,782.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Xilinx's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Xilinx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XLNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $160.00 $756.0K 6.7K 463 XLNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $160.00 $595.4K 6.7K 219 XLNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $160.00 $448.7K 6.7K 290 XLNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $160.00 $201.6K 6.7K 500 XLNX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $193.0K 1.7K 118

Where Is Xilinx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 772,011.00, the price of XLNX is up 0.84% at $225.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.