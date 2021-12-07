Meta Platforms Whale Trades For December 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.5% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $541,195.00 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $636,502.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $275.0 to $650.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $275.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $315.00 $259.7K 2.2K 731 FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $350.00 $86.3K 2.6K 14 FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $69.4K 3.7K 309 FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $650.00 $66.2K 976 49 FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $450.00 $59.8K 1.4K 98

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,511,762.00, the price of FB is up 2.32% at $325.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.