 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meta Platforms Whale Trades For December 07
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Meta Platforms Whale Trades For December 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.5% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $541,195.00 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $636,502.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $275.0 to $650.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $275.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $315.00 $259.7K 2.2K 731
FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $350.00 $86.3K 2.6K 14
FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $69.4K 3.7K 309
FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $650.00 $66.2K 976 49
FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $450.00 $59.8K 1.4K 98

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,511,762.00, the price of FB is up 2.32% at $325.25.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (FB)

What To Know Ahead Of Dec. 8 House Hearing On Future Of Crypto Featuring Industry Leaders
Readying for a Cookieless World? — Here's What Google's Recent Announcement Might Mean for Small Businesses and Consumers Around the World
9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2021
Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value
Twitter Revamp, Randi Zuckerberg On Shiba Inu, Alibaba CFO, Bitcoin Weakness, Elon Musk Wealth Loss: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com