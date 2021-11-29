What Are Whales Doing With Riot Blockchain

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65.38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34.62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $512,400.00 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $630,485.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $55.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Riot Blockchain options trades today is 2189.54 with a total volume of 8,948.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Riot Blockchain's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $118.3K 2.7K 65 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $36.00 $81.0K 361 32 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $37.00 $76.2K 1.6K 724 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $43.00 $65.2K 759 221 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $43.00 $65.0K 759 116

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,234,381.00, the price of RIOT is up 0.88% at $35.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 121 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.