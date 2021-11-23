 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RUN
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sunrun.

Looking at options history for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42.86% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57.14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $333,700.00 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $327,594.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $85.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sunrun's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sunrun's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $85.0K 7.1K 747
RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $80.5K 7.1K 1.0K
RUN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $50.00 $68.9K 7.1K 757
RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $62.5K 7.1K 9
RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $45.00 $62.0K 2.3K 25

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,916,106.00, the price of RUN is down -5.19% at $50.45.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun:

  • RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $79.0.
  • Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $70.0.
  • Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $76.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

