What Are Whales Doing With Xilinx

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Xilinx.

Looking at options history for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $209,895 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,383,810.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $260.0 for Xilinx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Xilinx's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Xilinx's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Xilinx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XLNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $160.00 $271.2K 6.7K 65 XLNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $165.00 $155.9K 447 30 XLNX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $260.00 $117.6K 10 30 XLNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $115.0K 1.4K 110 XLNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $160.00 $96.0K 6.7K 17

Where Is Xilinx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 804,591, the price of XLNX is down -0.9% at $211.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Xilinx:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Xilinx, which currently sits at a price target of $210.0.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Xilinx, which currently sits at a price target of $195.0.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Xilinx, which currently sits at a price target of $190.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

