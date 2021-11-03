This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cortexyme

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cortexyme.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50.0% bullish and 50.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $223,300, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $159,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $60.0 for Cortexyme over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cortexyme options trades today is 2398.17 with a total volume of 2,215.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cortexyme's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Cortexyme Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $53.0K 8.1K 234 CRTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $53.0K 8.1K 123 CRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $43.2K 510 170 CRTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $43.0K 434 10 CRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $35.0K 547 72

Where Is Cortexyme Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,547,313, the price of CRTX is down -4.23% at $16.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 118 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.