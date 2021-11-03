 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cortexyme
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cortexyme

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cortexyme.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50.0% bullish and 50.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $223,300, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $159,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $60.0 for Cortexyme over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cortexyme options trades today is 2398.17 with a total volume of 2,215.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cortexyme's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Cortexyme Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CRTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $53.0K 8.1K 234
CRTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $53.0K 8.1K 123
CRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $43.2K 510 170
CRTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $43.0K 434 10
CRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $35.0K 547 72

Where Is Cortexyme Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,547,313, the price of CRTX is down -4.23% at $16.26.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 118 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (CRTX)

71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Cortexyme Shares Plunge
Why Cortexyme Shares Are Falling
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com