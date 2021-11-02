 Skip to main content

General Motors Whale Trades For November 02
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:52am   Comments
General Motors Whale Trades For November 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33.33% bullish and 66.67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $398,864, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $653,031.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $62.5 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $201.6K 12.2K 7.6K
GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $55.00 $70.0K 9.8K 436
GM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $55.00 $57.4K 9.8K 978
GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $52.6K 12.2K 5.2K
GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $46.9K 13.7K 28

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,135,529, the price of GM is up 0.05% at $55.52.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $68.0.
  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $64.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

