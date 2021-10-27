 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With General Motors
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:21pm   Comments


Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on General Motors(NYSE:GM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 84.21% bullish and 15.79%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,933, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,158,297..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $80.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $318.0K 5.8K 2.3K
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $96.2K 8.1K 2.0K
GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $54.00 $73.5K 226 300
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $65.00 $69.0K 8.8K 4.2K
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $63.2K 30.5K 315

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 18,278,614, the price of GM is down -4.95% at $54.53.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $64.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

