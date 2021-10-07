 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trade Options Like A Pro — Check NVIDIA's Big Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Trade Options Like A Pro — Check NVIDIA's Big Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 36 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55.56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44.44% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $2,483,942 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $3,118,461.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $145.0 to $250.0 for NVIDIA in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for NVIDIA big money options trades today is 100,882 with a total volume of 276,845.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $240.00 $1.6M 26 300
NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $215.00 $405.6K 1.9K 1.0K
NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/08/21 $207.50 $297.0K 10.5K 1.9K
NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/08/21 $207.50 $264.4K 10.5K 3.0K
NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/08/21 $210.00 $246.4K 11.4K 10.0K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 12,225,643, the price of NVDA is up 2.81% over the last 24 hours at $212.82.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

  • B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $275.0.
  • Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $260.0.
  • Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Nvidia Extends Concessions In EU's Arm Deal Review
Multiple Stocks At Support Levels
Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Call Options In Nvidia And Netflix
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com