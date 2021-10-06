Looking Into Walt Disney's Biggest Options Trades For Today

l

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 6 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney. The overall sentiment shows 50.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 50.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $735,640 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $630,960.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $160.0 to $180.0 for Walt Disney in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Walt Disney big money options trades today is 45,709 with a total volume of 6,001.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $616.0K 6.2K 400 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $170.00 $250.0K 12.1K 607 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $175.00 $203.8K 8.1K 2.0K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $177.1K 9.5K 1.0K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $165.00 $68.8K 9.4K 1.7K

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,443,687, the price of DIS is down -0.11% over the last 24 hours at $174.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $225.0

Arete Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $263.0

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $203.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.