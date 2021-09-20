 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Xilinx Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 6:58am   Comments
Share:
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Xilinx Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). He said the semiconductor stocks are up on the week, while most sectors were down.

He analyzed Xilinx from a technical standpoint and he noticed it has significantly underperformed the PHLX Semiconductor Sector in the last five and 10 years. But in the last six months, Xilinx gained 26% while the sector gained only 13%. The good relative performance is a bullish sign for Worth and he expects the stock to break out on the upside.

Mike Khouw suggested a call diagonal options strategy. He wants to buy the December $155 call for $13.25 and sell the October $165 call for $3.75. The trading structure would cost him $9.50, which is 50 cents less than the width of the spread. The shorter-dated call expires before the earnings and if it expires out of the money, Khouw can consider selling another call to reduce the cost of the trade.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLNX)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Western Digital, Kioxia Negotiate Over Building Chip Giant
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday
Understanding Xilinx's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com