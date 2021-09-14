 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Marathon Oil

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) on Tuesday.

When AMD was trading at $105.50, around 10,000 contracts of the September 24, $106 calls were traded for about $2. The trade breaks even at $108 or 2.15% above the closing price on Tuesday. Najarian is expecting the stock to move higher.

Almost 4,000 contracts of the September $11.50 calls were traded in Marathon Oil for about 40 cents. The trade breaks even at $11.90 or 1.45% above the current stock price.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Pete Najarian

