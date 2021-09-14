Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Marathon Oil
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) on Tuesday.
When AMD was trading at $105.50, around 10,000 contracts of the September 24, $106 calls were traded for about $2. The trade breaks even at $108 or 2.15% above the closing price on Tuesday. Najarian is expecting the stock to move higher.
Almost 4,000 contracts of the September $11.50 calls were traded in Marathon Oil for about 40 cents. The trade breaks even at $11.90 or 1.45% above the current stock price.
