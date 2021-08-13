 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Zynga And AMD

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 6:26pm   Comments
Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) was trading at $10 a week ago and it dropped to $8 after it reported earnings. It managed to beat earnings, but it has cut the full-year forecast.

Options traders were buying the September $8 calls on Thursday and they switched to the December $9 calls on Friday. Around 20,000 contracts of the December $9 calls were traded for around 50 cents. Najarian decided to follow the trade and buy calls in Zynga.

We had a very large buyer of the next week's, $117-strike calls in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), said Najarian. Around 14,000 contracts were traded for 70 to 80 cents. Najarian bought these calls as well.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

