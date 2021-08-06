 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In XPO

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE: XOP) traded six times its average daily put options volume on Thursday.

During the session, he noticed that a trader sold to close 15,000 contracts of the September $73/$50 put spread to buy 22,000 contracts of the March $70/$55 put spread. The trader has spent $5 million in incremental premium to roll the position to March. This is either a big hedging trade or a big bearish bet, said Khouw.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOP)

Analyzing SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product
Analyzing SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing SPDR S&amp;P Oil & Gas Explor & Product's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com