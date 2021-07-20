 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nordstrom

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw a tremendous amount of options activity across the retail space. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) was one of the names with high options volume and it reached 2.4 times the average daily options volume on Monday.

During the session, Khouw noticed a big puts sale in Nordstrom and also a purchase of 3,000 contracts of the August $37/$42.50 call spread for 57 cents. The call spread trade is targeting the earnings results, scheduled for August 24 and it breaks even at $37.57 or around 19% above the closing price on Monday. If the stock jumps to $42.50 or higher at the August expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $4.93.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

Analyzing Nordstrom's Unusual Options Activity
Nordstorm Buys Minority Stake In Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT Brands Of ASOS For Undisclosed Sum
Dogecoin Among Cryptocurrency To Be Accepted By InCommPayments and Flexa Partnership
Looking Into Nordstrom's Return On Capital Employed
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Nordstrom Shares Pull Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com