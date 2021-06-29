Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In ViacomCBS

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) traded more than three times its average daily call volume on Monday. Calls outpaced puts by more than 4.5 to 1.

The most active options were the $50-strike calls, July 2 expiration, $50-strike calls, July $50 calls and the August $50 calls. Options traders are betting the stock has more room to run, maybe as much as 10% by the end of this week and certainly by the July and August expiration, said Khouw.